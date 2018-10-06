If you have a good throwing arm, we should totally be friends. I love to play fetch! My name is Ping Pong, but my friends endearingly call me “Ping Pong the Ding Dong”. A totally goofy dude, I’m estimated to be about a year old, and I am an extra large mixed breed.
I can be quite intimidating to folks who aren’t used to a huge dog who tends to put up a tough front, but is just really quite insecure. I need an experienced dog owner who can go through some professional training with me to help me. I have tremendous potential to be an awesome pet, I just need some help. If you will love me, show me assertive kindness, and help me become a confident dog, I promise you I will be your very own lovable lug forever and always.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.