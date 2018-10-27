Hi there; my name is Merry. I am named Merry because I arrived as a stray around Christmas last year.
I am a bit shy and tend to be a wallflower, often overlooked.
I was transferred to an offsite adoption center at Angel’s Pet World in Hudson. At Angel’s I live in a cat colony room with other a few other cats. We roam around out room, climbing on cat towers, playing with toys, being spoiled by the staff, and enjoying our days and nights.
As wonderful as it is living at Angel’s, I would still really like to find a home of my very own. Please stop by Angel’s Pet World in Hudson, WI to visit me and my cat friends. We are all available for adoption through the Dunn County Humane Society.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
