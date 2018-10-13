Hi there, my name is Autumn. Your eyes do not deceive you, I really am this handsome. I am about 3 years old and was initially found as a stray kitten. I was adopted and returned a couple times because I demand to be king of the castle.
I do not wish to share my domain with other pets. I am fed a special food for urinary health because I am very stressed living in the shelter environment. I think my special dietary needs tend to deter people from adopting me, but really my food is not that expensive and I am worth every penny. If you castle needs a king, look no further!
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
