Hello, friends! My name is Daisy Mae, and I am a sleek beautiful gal estimated to be about six years old. I have the energy of a puppy, with the manners of an adult — pretty much the perfect mix.
My energy level would be a bit too much for cats or young kids, but older kids who can handle my enthusiasm would be wonderful friends. I would also adore having another doggy friend to romp around and play with. I have an easy-going, playful demeanor and enjoy making friends with everyone I meet.
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
