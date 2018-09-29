Hi, folks! Bexley is my name. I’m a very sociable girl, and I consider everyone my friend, so everyone can call me Bex. I was recently returned for being an escape artist. A 4-foot fence is just nto sufficient if you expect me to stay in the yard when a deer runs past.
My energy level and tendency to be mouthy means I am a bit too much for cats, dog or human children at this time. I am a very smart girl and will learn a lot by going through some training with my new mom or dad. I have a lot of potential and just need an experienced person to take me under their wing and work with me. I’m sure you realize I’m an active girl, but because I am intelligent, my mind also needs to be exercised. There are plenty of interactive toys and games that I could play with you. I’m still a young gal, so I still have a lot of puppy left in me. If I’m given the chance, I will love you for the rest of my life!
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
