Photos of Kenosha damages, LGBTQIA+ essay top Civil Liberties contest

the benefits of

inclusivity in literatureKathryn Reeves is a senior double majoring in art education and studio art, with a ceramics concentration. She plans to teach at the college level and explore diverse artists with her students. Reeves believes that seeing yourself in the people you’re studying is an important part of learning, and one that she did not have the opportunity to experience until her sophomore year in college.

She remembers the majority of artists discussed in her high school classes were straight, cisgender, white men. As an openly gay woman, the lack of diversity was completely appalling, Reeves said.

“It wasn’t until my art history course that I learned about a female queer artist. I was able to relate to that artist more than the previous straight white males we had been talking about,” she said.

In her essay LGBTQIA+ Censorship in Schools, Reeves researched censorship in schools and libraries across the U.S., expressed her thoughts on the rights of the nation’s youth and reflected on the challenges she faces as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.