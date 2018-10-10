Ginelle Zimmerman, M.D., a physician in the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire, will see patients two days per month in Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System–Red Cedar in Menomonie. She will continue to care for patients in Eau Claire.
Dr. Zimmerman, a second-year resident, completed medical school at the University of Minnesota Medical School.
“Encouraging our resident physicians to provide care in rural communities is one way to address Wisconsin’s looming physician shortage,” says Terri Nordin, M.D., residency program director. “This program will increase access to family medicine care in rural communities while it helps prepare the next generation of physicians to provide patient-centered care for the people of northwest Wisconsin.”
To make an appointment in Family Medicine in Menomonie, call 715-233-7777.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.