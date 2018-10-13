Mythri Kowlumane Laxminarayana, M.D., recently joined Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Dr. Kowlumane Laxminarayana, who goes by Dr. Laxmi, completed medical school at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysore, India. She completed residencies in family medicine at Royal College of General Practitioners in London, U.K., and internal medicine at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Dr. Laxmi is certified in advanced cardiac life support.
Her professional interests include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus, family planning, hypertension, osteoporosis and women’s health.
“My husband and I decided to come to Eau Claire after having been in Wisconsin for nearly six years,” says Dr. Laxmi. “I like the community and the Midwestern culture. This also is a perfect place to raise our young children.”
In her free time, Dr. Laxmi enjoys biking, cooking, listening to music, spending time with her family, walking and watching movies.
To make an appointment in Internal Medicine, call 715-838-6171.
