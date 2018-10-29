Gale Murty, M.D., recently joined the Internal Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System–Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Murty is board-certified in family medicine and geriatric medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine.
She has worked at Mayo Clinic Health System since 1998, mainly in family medicine in Elmwood until 2011, then provided coverage in the clinics and Urgent Care. Murty also serves as an instructor in Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in Rochester, Minn.
Murty graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis.
She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and Wisconsin Medical Society.
Murty’s professional interests include care of the older patient.
“I look forward to joining the Internal Medicine team in Menomonie, seeing some of my former patients and getting back to my primary area of interest, which is geriatrics,” Murty said.
To make an appointment in Internal Medicine, call 715-233-7777.
