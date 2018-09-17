Jeremy Forster, M.D., recently joined the Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System–Red Cedar in Menomonie. Prior to joining Mayo Clinic Health System, Dr. Forster worked as a pediatrician at Marshfield Clinic in Chippewa Falls.
Forster completed medical school at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. He completed a residency in general pediatrics at Indiana University, Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Forster’s professional interests include children with special health care needs and pediatric mental health.
In his free time, he enjoys being outside at the lake, exercising and watching his kids grow too fast.
To make an appointment in Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, call 715-233-7777.
