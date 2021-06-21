Pierce County Fair opens nominations for 'Most Admired Senior Citizen'

Do you have a very special friend or relative who is over 60 years old? He or she could be one of Pierce County’s most admired senior citizens. Anyone can make a nomination!

No matter what your age, you can nominate your favorite senior citizen of Pierce County. Just fill out an entry form as completely as you can and have that special friend or relative sign the statement at the end of the entry.

Anyone over 60 years of age can win! This free event is not a popularity contest, beauty pageant or celebrity sweepstakes. It is, however, a chance for older adults to receive the recognition they deserve. Winners will be selected on the basis of current activity, rather than past accomplishments.

The three most admired Pierce County senior citizen winners will be announced on August 13 at 10 a.m. at a special program at the Pierce County Fair.

RULES

1. The decisions of the judges are final.

2. Person nominated must have reached sixty (60) years of age by July 1, 2021, and be a resident of Pierce County.

3. The entrant must acknowledge nomination by signing the release form at the end of the application/entry form.