Pierce County Fair tickets on sale July 12

ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Tickets for the Pierce County Fair will be available beginning Monday, July 12. Be one of the first on your block to purchase your season gate pass and advance sale ride tickets!

The theme for the 2021 fair, which runs Thursday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 15, is “100 Years of the Round Barn and pierce County 4-H.” The fair will feature daily free entertainment, as well as more than 11,000 exhibitor entries, fabulous food, 100 commercial exhibits, and games and rides on the midway.

Season gate passes are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate. Advance ride tickets can be purchased in sheets of five for $10 and are good all day Thursday and Friday (not valid on bumper cars or Gravity Storm rides). Ride ticket quantities are limited, so buy early!

Advance tickets are available from county business supporters:

Ellsworth: Fair Office on the Fairgrounds, True Value Hardware, Nilssen’s Foods and CCF Bank

Elmwood: Citizen’s State Bank (lobby hours 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Hager City: Hiawatha National Bank

Maiden Rock: Hiawatha National Bank

Plum City: First Bank of Baldwin

Prescott: First National Bank of River Falls, BMO Harris Bank

River Falls: First National Bank of River Falls

Spring Valley: Spring Valley Drug & Hardware