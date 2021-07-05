 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pierce County Fair tickets on sale July 12
0 Comments

Pierce County Fair tickets on sale July 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Tickets for the Pierce County Fair will be available beginning Monday, July 12. Be one of the first on your block to purchase your season gate pass and advance sale ride tickets!

The theme for the 2021 fair, which runs Thursday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 15, is “100 Years of the Round Barn and pierce County 4-H.” The fair will feature daily free entertainment, as well as more than 11,000 exhibitor entries, fabulous food, 100 commercial exhibits, and games and rides on the midway.

Season gate passes are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate. Advance ride tickets can be purchased in sheets of five for $10 and are good all day Thursday and Friday (not valid on bumper cars or Gravity Storm rides). Ride ticket quantities are limited, so buy early!

Advance tickets are available from county business supporters:

  • Ellsworth: Fair Office on the Fairgrounds, True Value Hardware, Nilssen’s Foods and CCF Bank
  • Elmwood: Citizen’s State Bank (lobby hours 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
  • Hager City: Hiawatha National Bank
  • Maiden Rock: Hiawatha National Bank
  • Plum City: First Bank of Baldwin
  • Prescott: First National Bank of River Falls, BMO Harris Bank
  • River Falls: First National Bank of River Falls
  • Spring Valley: Spring Valley Drug & Hardware

For additional information regarding the fair, refer to the fair flyer coming in your mail shortly, visit the fair website at www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php or call the fair office at 273-6874.

The latest updates can also be found on the Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds page on Facebook, or the piercecountyfairwi Instagram.

Nominations sought for Most Admired Senior Citizen

The Pierce County Fair Office announced back in June the return of the popular Pierce County Fair's Most Admired Citizen event to the fair's lineup. Time is ticking away — the nomination deadline is June 16 (postmarked. Entry forms and copies of the rules are available from the fair office (call 715-273-6874) and on the fair website.

Community members are invited to nominate a relative or special friend over 60 years old who goes above and beyond to give back. The free event is a not a popularity contest, beauty pageant or celebrity sweepstakes, but a chance for older adults to receive the recognition they deserve. Winners will be selected on the basis of current volunteer activity rather than past accomplishments.

The three most admired senior citizen winners will be announced in a special program at 10 a.m. Friday, August 13, during the Pierce County Fair in the picnic shelter.

Mail your nomination back to: Pierce County Fair, Attn: Ann M. Webb, 364 N. Maple – Box 922, Ellsworth, WI 54011.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News