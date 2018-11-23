After mulling an ordinance change that would allow pot-bellied pigs within the city of Menomonie, the city council has no immediate plans to move it forward.
The council voted Monday against exploring a potbellied pig ordinance.
Council members Hector Cruz, Jeff Luther and Faith Bullock voted to move the ordinance forward. Ryland Erdman, Randy Sommerfeld, Jan Traxler, Robin Sweeny, Lee Schwebs and Mary Solberg voted against.
Menomonie resident Joseph Mcquality keeps pigs and requested the council consider the ordinance change.
The pigs are popular pets and can be trained to use a litterbox indoors, Mcquality said at Monday’s meeting.
Most are no taller than knee-high and grow up to 150 pounds; potbellied pigs are smaller than farm-style pigs and are bred specifically as pets, Mcquality said.
He compared his request to a similar measure: a chicken ordinance the council passed in 2012.
Mayor Randy Knaack said he said he would be in favor of the proposal if public support was “overwhelming,” but he has reservations: “It’s an ordinance change, and all that comes with a cost.”
The 2012 chicken ordinance allows Menomonie residents to raise up to five chickens — no roosters — by paying for a $10 yearly license and a one-time building permit cost of $25 to build a coop.
Creating the chicken ordinance cost the city nearly $15,000, Knaack said, and the city has received few applications for the license.
“It was was … a lot more expensive to allow chickens in the city than anybody would have ever anticipated,” Knaack said. “When you start looking at $10,000, $15,000 for a chicken ordinance, will the pig ordinance be just as costly or not?”
Menomonie police chief Eric Atkinson was against the proposal, citing concerns about sanitation and possible pig aggressiveness.
“I would strongly encourage us to not do anything with this, let it lie,” Atkinson said.
The council was split on the matter.
Sweeny said her constituents were against the idea, and asked her to vote no.
“I agree … that pigs are clean animals, they’re very intelligent animals. That being said, I also have a problem with them in town. … I don’t think this is the correct setting for them,” Schwebs said.
Solberg proposed postponing the vote for a month and holding a public hearing: “I see the good and bad in this, so before I would want to make a vote for a whole city, I’d like to know what they think.”
The council ultimately voted not to move forward with the ordinance.
Finalized budget
The council approved the city’s 2019 budget on Monday, including slight one-time increases for Dunn County Transit and Stepping Stones of Dunn County.
The city tax rate will go up to $7.59 per $1,000 of equalized value, up 13 cents from 2017. Under that rate, a person with a $150,000 home would pay $1,138.50 in city property taxes, if the house was assessed at the same value in 2018.
The tax levy for the city is at $6.7 million, a jump of $17,900 over last year.
Based on the decisions the city made in the past several years and the fact that the city is paying off approximately $2 million in debt per year, “Menomonie is poised to be in excellent shape,” Knaack said.
The council voted to give nonprofit Stepping Stones of Dunn County an additional $2,000, a one-time measure, on top of what the group had requested in 2019 funding.
Stepping Stones was not eligible for Otto Bremer Trust grants in 2019, which cost the nonprofit around $50,000. The group also saw a $20,000 decrease in county funding. Solberg said: “They are struggling.”
Schwebs, the one “no” vote on the proposal, praised Stepping Stones’ work but said he doesn’t believe city taxpayers should “come and pick up after the (county).”
Solberg supported the measure: “It feels to me it’s the right thing to do under the circumstances, more so for not being able to apply for Bremer this year. That’s a huge hit to the budget.”
The council also unanimously approved a one-time addition of $3,500 for Dunn County Transit. That amount will be matched and multiplied through a matching grant, said Transit Commission Manager Dolly Catlin.
The $3,500 will turn into $14,000, due to the grant.
“That could buy us a couple shelters. … It would really make a difference in capital purchases,” Catlin said.
In other city news, the city has plans to re-flood a popular skating rink in Park Circle after not flooding the rink last year due to a water problem, said Director of Public Works Randy Eide. Eight people spoke at Monday’s meeting and 18 people, residents of 11th Street, 3rd Avenue, 12th Avenue, Park Circle and surrounding streets, signed a letter urging the city the re-flood the rink this year.
