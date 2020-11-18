Pilgrim's to invest $230,000 in Arcadia community

The Pilgrim’s Arcadia production facility employs more than 470 people with an annual payroll of more than $23 million. The facility also supports nearly 150 growers. Consistent with its long-term commitment to the local economy, Pilgrim’s Arcadia has invested nearly $5 million in capital improvements over the last three years.

Nikki Richardson, director of corporate communications for Pilgrim’s, said the goal of the project and the rationale behind the decision to invest $230,000 in Arcadia comes down to wanting to stand behind the employees that make the company what it is today.

“We want to invest in the communities where our team members live and work,” Richardson said. “We also want to provide some support during a time which has been very challenging for everyone. We want this to have a lasting impact on the community.”

Pilgrim’s anchors dozens of rural communities – operating more than 30 meat poultry and prepared foods plants and employing 31,000-plus people in the United States. Nationally, the Hometown Strong initiative is a $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s, which is part of a $50 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.

