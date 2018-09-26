Mary Jo Pittman has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for September at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Pittman, of Arkansaw, is an administrative assistant for the College of Arts, Communications, Humanities and Social Sciences in the School of Art and Design. She has worked at UW-Stout since 2006.
Pittman’s nomination stated: “"Mary Jo has unending commitment, energy and work ethic toward this university. She comes in early and stays late when needed and is always going above and beyond the call of duty. Mary Jo was instrumental in the National Association of Schools of Art and Design accreditation process that the college went through last year. She helped gather data, write copy and compile the final report that was to be submitted.
“She also helps with all hiring of tenure-track faculty, which can often be extremely cumbersome for a larger department size at 65 faculty and staff (two to four searches every year). She delivers nothing but positive customer service and is always willing to go above and beyond for everyone, always with a smile (even if she secretly might not want to do that job). She's hard-working, has a great sense of humor and is one of the reasons people look forward to coming in to the office every day. I honestly believe that the School of Art and Design might just implode if/when Mary Jo decides to retire.”
