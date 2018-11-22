None were injured when a plane crashed Wednesday in the town of Sand Creek, according to Dunn County authorities.
A report at 11:05 a.m. stated that a Cirrus plane had gone down in a harvested cornfield southeast of 1450th Avenue and County Road I, according to a press release from Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith.
Shortly after, the pilot reportedly arrived, uninjured, at the Sand Creek Fire Department, Smith said.
The pilot, of Duluth, Minn., who law enforcement did not identify, was the only passenger in the plane at the time. He had been flying from Cumberland, Wis., to Akron, Ohio, when the plane experienced mechanical problems. An airframe parachute -- a safety measure meant to control the descent of a plane and protect its passengers, according to Cirrus Aircraft -- was deployed.
The plane went down and struck an irrigator, Smith said.
Dunn County deputies, the Sand Creek Fire Department, the Colfax Ambulance and a Federal Aviation Administration investigator responded to the scene.
The FAA investigator investigated the accident, Smith said.
