The plea hearing for a Boyceville man charged with 20 felonies involving repeated sexual assaults of children has been postponed while the Dunn County district attorney reviews a psychosexual evaluation.
Authorities filed charges against Mitchell D. Miner, 36, of N8511 County Hwy. K, in December 2017.
Miner is accused of sexually assaulting two juvenile females, some of the incidents occurring when both of the females were under the age of 10.
In December 2017, a female under the age of 16 said in a forensic interview that Miner sexually assaulted her through intercourse “too many times for (her) to count” since she was about 7 years old, according to a criminal complaint. The female also said Miner assaulted her through oral sex repeatedly, touched her sexually and pulled down her clothing, according to the complaint.
The girl told the interviewer she “can’t fight back … and has tried to fight back but she is not strong enough,” according to the complaint.
She told the interviewer that Miner had assaulted her with intercourse most recently about a month before the interview.
The incidents occurred at a residence in the town of Stanton, on the outskirts of Boyceville, according to the complaint.
Years earlier, on May 21, 2010, a third juvenile female, who was under the age of 10 at the time, gave an interview with a Dunn County social worker, according to the complaint.
The female said Miner touched her sexually while she was lying in bed with another juvenile female, either in December 2009 or January 2010, according to the complaint.
Miner had not tried to touch her again since that incident, the girl said, according to the complaint.
Authorities arrested Miner at his Boyceville residence on Dec. 5, 2017. At the jail, Miner said “It’s all true,” and said he had intercourse with one of the juvenile females “maybe once a month,” according to the complaint.
Miner admitted to sexual contact with one of the juvenile females, saying it started when she was around 7 years old and that he had assaulted her via intercourse about 30 times, according to the complaint.
Miner later told authorities, “I have not a clue what possessed me to do this,” according to the complaint.
When asked if he had sexually assaulted the second juvenile female, Miner denied it, saying the first juvenile female “is the calmer one,” according to the complaint.
A $200,000 cash bond was set for Miner and Judge Rod Smeltzer ordered no contact with females under 18 years old or the juvenile females from the case.
Miner was slated to make a plea in his case Friday.
Instead of a plea, Miner asked Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf to review a psychosexual evaluation.
“Mr. Miner … would like to disclose it to the district attorney to see if it would change her mind in plea negotiations,” Miner’s attorney, Mandy L. Caffee, said Friday.
Nodolf agreed, but said she didn’t see the evaluation “changing (her) offer whatsoever.”
Caffee said she didn’t believe Miner wanted to take the case to a jury trial, but said a trial could take three days.
A plea hearing for Miner is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2019 in Dunn County Court.