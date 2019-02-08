A last-minute plea has been reached in the case of a Boyceville man charged with sexually assaulting a boy under 10 and having child pornography on his computer.
Ted Lopez’s plea hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Dunn County court.
A three-day trial in the case was set to begin Wednesday.
Lopez, 41, is charged with 25 felonies: 17 counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of child sex exploitation, two counts of exposing a child to harmful material, repeated sexual assault of a child and three other child-related felonies.
In June 2016, a boy told Boyceville authorities Lopez had fondled him many times and had sexual contact with the boy about 20 times, according to a criminal complaint.
Boyceville police found a hard drive with over 3,000 explicit photos of children and teenagers in Lopez’s home after executing a search warrant in August 2016, according to the complaint.
Lopez showed another boy under the age of 10 child pornography in July 2016, according to the complaint.
Lopez fled the state after being released from the Dunn County Jail on a $55,000 cash bond in June 2017; the FBI found him in Staples, Minn., using the alias Tony Luzon in March 2018.
Lopez asked Judge Rod Smeltzer to move his trial outside Dunn County in a motion filed Jan. 28. Media coverage and Lopez’s Latin-American ethnicity “create a bias in the potential jury pool,” Lopez said in the handwritten motion.
After speaking with his attorney, Matthew Krische, at a hearing Tuesday, Lopez withdrew his request for a change of venue.
A jury convicted Lopez in December of six felony charges, including first-degree sexual assault of a child, in a separate Dunn County case.