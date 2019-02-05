A manager of Dollar Tree in Menomonie reported on Jan. 15 to the Menomonie Police Department that a counterfeit $100 bill had been used in their store.
The manager said the store’s bank had confirmed the bill was a counterfeit.
The store’s assistant manager reported that on Jan. 15, two men came into the store, picked small items and “acted as though they did not have enough money, but then produced a $100 bill,” according to the police report. The purchase totaled $8.39, and the cashier gave the men $91.71 in change.
The same suspects were believed to have passed other counterfeit $100 bills in other locations. A Menomonie officer also took a complaint from a Cenex gas station, where the same two male suspects had passed a counterfeit $100 bill.
On Jan. 16, a Goodwill employee told a Menomonie officer that the store had received a counterfeit $100 bill on Jan. 15.
The employee said a lone male wearing a black sweatshirt entered the store at 8:50 p.m., just before the store’s closing time. The man was in the store for only a few minutes and chose a face mask, socks and a candy bar, and purchased it with a $100 bill. The store later found the bill was a counterfeit.
On Jan. 15, a manager at Wendy’s in Menomonie reported that two men had passed a possible counterfeit $100 bill.
On Jan. 16, the Wendy’s manager said the store’s bank had confirmed the bill was a counterfeit. Two men had bought about $12 in food with the $100 bill on Jan. 15, according to the police report.
The bill “did not feel right, but passed the marker test,” according to the report. When staff tried to place the bill in the store safe, which has an attached scanner, the safe rejected the bill as a counterfeit.
The Wendy’s location does not have functional surveillance video, according to the report.
Wisconsin Credit Union reported to the Menomonie Police Department Jan. 21 that a member had brought in two counterfeit $100 bills.
The member, a Boyceville man in good standing with the bank, brought the counterfeit bills to the Menomonie location and questioned if they were real, according to a police report.
He said he had sold a laptop on Craigslist and did not have the name or contact information of the person he had received the bills from. He met a woman and a man at Wakanda Park to complete the sale, and that they had left in a vehicle. The man said he was unsure if he could recognize or identify the man or the woman, according to the police report.
The man said he would attempt to contact the man and woman through Craigslist and contact police if he arranged to meet with them again.
According to the Menomonie Police Department, the bills have likely been “washed,” a counterfeiting technique that removes the ink from a real, less expensive bill, then reprints new ink onto it. These counterfeit bills can then past the marker test often performed in stores and restaurants.
The department asked the public to call 715-232-1283 if any fraudulent bills are seen.
Firearm stolen from storage unit
A Menomonie woman reported to the Menomonie Police Department on Jan. 24 that a Marlin .22 rifle was stolen from her storage unit.
The firearm was worth about $170 new, according to a police report.
The woman last saw the gun in the storage unit on Nov. 28. A padlock on the unit was missing, the woman said; no one else had access to the unit, and no one except for close friends knew the rifle was inside the unit.
Nothing else was taken from the unit, the woman said.
