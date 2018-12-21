Online fraud involved Google Play cards
A Menomonie man was the victim of an internet fraud that cost him $646 in credit card charges in early December.
The man told a Menomonie police officer Dec. 12 that he had had problems with his email account, so he searched for a help number on an internet browser, found a 1-800 number and called it.
The person on the other end of the call told the man he needed to change the man’s computer’s IP address to fix the problem, said there was a mandatory $2.95 fee to change the address and requested the man’s credit card number.
About 20 minutes after the phone call, the man noticed the computer was flashing, and could see purchases being made on websites for Amazon and Walmart. The man then canceled his credit cards.
Two days later, the person who had locked the man’s computer called the man again, and told him he would unlock his computer if he purchased $200 in Google Play cards to give him over the phone. The man refused.
The man had several fraudulent charges of over $600 on credit cards.
Television missing from Menomonie residence
A Menomonie police officer responded to a report of a home burglary on 4th Street on Dec. 8.
A man at the address told the officer his television had been stolen sometime between 2 and 5 a.m. that day.
The man told the officer the television was in his residence before he went to bed. When he woke up hours later the television was gone, but the remote was still on a nearby coffee table.
One of the man’s roommates reportedly said he noticed it was gone around 5 a.m., but “did not think much of it being gone,” according to a police report.
The man said the residence’s doors were unlocked at the time of the incident.
Residents of nearby homes said they were home all night and did not hear or see anything out of the ordinary.
There were no immediate witnesses or suspects, according to the police report.
Hit-and-run damages church mailbox
On Monday, Dec. 3, a man reported to the Menomonie Police Department that a hit-and-run crash had damaged the mailbox at Faith Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
The man said the crash likely happened between the evening of Nov. 30 and the early morning of Dec. 2.
The damage to the mailbox and post was estimated at $200.
Tire tracks in the snow showed the vehicle entered the church parking lot off of 21st Street and drove directly into the mailbox, according to a police report.
The crash knocked the mailbox off the mounting post and bent the post over.
The church did not have surveillance cameras at the time of the incident.
Internet fraud targeted New Auburn woman
A New Auburn woman reported an internet fraud to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 29.
The woman received a call on Nov. 25 that her computer security company was going out of business and would refund her about $300 she had paid for a service.
While on the phone with someone who said they were from the company, the woman noticed a deposit to her checking account for about $3,000. The caller apologized and asked the woman to go to Best Buy and purchase gift cards “to fix the mistake,” according to a police report.
On Nov. 27, the woman purchased $2,400 in gift cards from Best Buy and gave the numbers to the caller.
The next day, there was another $3,000 deposit in the woman’s checking account, and the caller asked her to do the same thing she had done the day before.
The woman purchased $2,500 in gift cards from Target and gave the information to the caller.
The woman then noticed activity in her savings account that she had not authorized, and contacted her bank security, which froze her accounts.
The Target store stated $1,000 in the gift cards had not been used and the woman would be sent a check for that amount; Best Buy told the woman all the gift cards were spent at a store in Danbury, Conn.
The $3,000 deposits into the woman’s checking account appeared to come directly from her savings account, according to the police report.
When the Sheriff’s Office reached the caller’s phone number and announced who it was, the caller hung up.
Online information indicated the computer security company was a scam, according to the police report.
