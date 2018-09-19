Engulfed camper
A Dunn County Deputy responded to a report of a fire in the E7600 block of 1325th Avenue of Ridgeland. The deputy located a camper fully engulfed in flames on the property. The fire was extinguished by the Sand Creek Fire Department.
The deputy contacted the owner who explained that it was locked and the only things on would have been the refrigerator and the inverter. It is unknown how the fire started or where it started in the camper.
The officer located a blown fuse in the garage where the camper, valued at $50,000, had been plugged in.
Timeshare scam
On Sept. 4, a man contacted the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office to report he had been scammed out of nearly $100,000.
The man was in the process of selling his timeshare and had been contacted by Getaway Travelers Inc. about purchasing the property for $63,400. He was then told that he had to pay numerous fees, but would then receive $250,138.35 for his timeshare.
Over the past nine months, the man said he paid nearly $100,000 in fees and now believes he has been scammed. Menomonie police was able to find mention of Getaway Travelers Inc. being involved in other fraudulent operations.
Not a winner
A Menomonie police officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of Matthews Street on Sept. 8 regarding a fraud complaint.
The victim explained that she had received a phone call on Sept. 5 from what she thought was the Publisher’s Clearinghouse and was told that she had won $250,000. Contacted again later the same day, a man explained that she needed to send him $223.25 for insurance to the FDIC. As instructed, she sent a check to an address on South Fifth Avenue in Wausau.
The woman was contacted again on Sept. 7 and told that there was an error processing her information. The man asked for $3,500 to be sent in cash. She refused, but after repeated calls from the man she finally sent the money.
The Menomonie Police Department contacted the Wausau Police Department and gave them the address.
The resident of the home had both of the victim’s packages and said she had been confused when she received them. She planned to send them back to the return address. The Wausau Police took the victim’s money and arrangements will be made to return it.
