Slow drive off
On Sept. 22, the course manager of Tanglewood Greens contacted the Dunn County Sheriff's Office to report the theft of two golf carts. The manager said that after check the course and nearby property, the carts had not been accounted over the course of the previous two days.
Each valued at $5,000 are two 2017 Club Car Precedent EFI beige gas golf carts with black roofs that have been entered into the NCIC/CIB database as stolen.
Total loss
Just after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, a couple called the Dunn County Sheriff's Office to report that their house in the N100 block of State Highway 25 was on fire. When a deputy responded a few minutes later, everyone — including pets — were safely outside.
The husband said he woke up around 4:53 a.m. according to his wife's phone. The power was out, but he and his wife saw that the lights were on at the neighbor's house which they thought was odd. A short time later, they started seeing smoke and called the fire department.
When he arrived, the deputy saw heavy smoke coming from the eaves on the west side of the house. He turned off the propane tank to the house and asked that Xcel Energy be called to cut the power, before directing traffic on Highway 25 after the fire department arrived.
There did not appear to be anything suspicious about the fire. The home and most of its contents were a total loss.
Jon boat gone
A caller who lives in the N7500 block of County Highway M in the town of Colfax told a Dunn County deputy on Sept. 30 that the Jon boat parked on a property south of his residence was gone. He said the last time he saw the 2008 green Alumacraft boat was in early August.
The boat was secured on a white trailer with a lock and chain. It also had a Subaru Robins seven horsepower engine Stump Jumper Longtail Mudmotor. The total rig, valued at $4,000, was entered as stolen and information sent to the DNR warden.
