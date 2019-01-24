Try 1 month for 99¢

The Wisconsin State Patrol-Eau Claire Post arrested a 39-year-old Minnesota man in Dunn County Tuesday on pending charges of driving while intoxicated-fifth offense.

At around 3:24 a.m., a state patrol trooper stopped a driver on I-94 in Dunn County for driving 86 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone, according to the state patrol.

The driver, of Woodbury, Minnesota, failed field sobriety testing and was taken to a local hospital for a blood test, then to the Dunn County Jail.

He will be charged with OWI-fifth offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding, according to the state patrol.

The driver had four previous OWI convictions on his Minnesota driving record.

