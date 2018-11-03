Missing teen tip
A Wheeler man reported to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 14 that he stopped at a property in the 9400 block of 730th Street of the town of Tainter to ask about a truck when he noticed a female in the yard who looked similar to the missing Barron County 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
The man told a deputy that the female seemed “scared” and said he felt like something “just wasn’t right” and the residence.
A woman at the residence matched the description the man gave, and said she saw the man stop and talk with her husband about the truck. It is believed that the woman seen in the yard was a resident, and not the missing Closs.
Internet fraud
A Menomonie man reported to the Menomonie Police Department Oct. 9 that he was the victim of internet fraud.
Three months ago, the man had searched on Google for a company to fix his laptop. He spoke to a “Sam Anderson,” who told the man he needed to pay “a couple hundred dollars’ worth of Google Play cards” before they could fix his laptop.
The man paid Anderson roughly $70,000 in Google Play cards over the next three months; he was told his money would be reimbursed, plus interest.
The man never received assistance or service in return for the cards.
The man asked the Menomonie Police Department to document the incident for the future.
Stolen wood
A village of Wheeler couple reported the theft of $400 in weather-treated lumber from outside their residence between Oct. 9—11.
The lumber had been sitting outside a shed and had been there for over a year, the couple said. They did not know who might have stolen the lumber; no shoeprints or tire tracks were in the area.
A Dunn County Sheriff’s deputy drove through the neighborhood and did not see any signs of the missing lumber.
Church broken into
On Oct. 15 in the town of Spring Brook, a Dunn County Sheriff’s deputy was driving past the Springbrook Lutheran Church Schoolhouse and noticed the door open slightly.
The front door had “extensive damage” to the lock, and the shutter on a window was open. Multiple names were written on chalkboards inside, indicating that several people had been there.
Outdoor gear stolen
An Eau Claire man reported Oct. 9 that a trailer, snowmobile and dirt bike had been stolen from his residence on the 9700 block of 190th Ave.
The man told a deputy that a $2,500 tandem trailer, $6,000 Yamaha snowmobile and a $9,000 Yamaha dirt bike went missing from his driveway between Oct. 7—9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.