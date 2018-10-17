Cruel hoax
The daughter of a resident in the E5500 block of County Highway BB in Menomonie called the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office to report that her father had fallen victim to a scam.
Believing he had won several million dollars and a car in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, the man sent around $35,000 to various people who told him he needed to send money in order to speed up the process of claiming his “prize”.
The man said it started when he sent $5599 in two money orders to a person on the East Coast. Then he took out several loans — $20,000 and $5,000 form local banks — and sent that cash through FedEx. Although hazy on some of the payment details, the addresses ranged from Hawaii and Michigan to Florida and New York.
A deputy received copies of the man’s bank records and advised both the man and his daughter to cancel his accounts and put a hold on his credit as well as providing several options to the daughter of ways to protect her father from future scams.
Fire traced to tumbler
When a deputy arrived at the scene of a garage fire in the E6800 block of Highway 170 in Colfax, there was a lot of white smoke coming from the structure which appeared to still be on fire.
The property owner said he had a small rock tumbler going inside the shed that was working properly earlier in the day. The man was inside his house when a neighbor knocked on his door to alert him that the garage was on fire. The homeowner told the man there were fire extinguishers in the shed which the neighbor used to put out the fire.
Another man was throwing five gallon buckets of water on a wall that was still smoldering when Menomonie and Fire arrived. Firefighters hosed down the structure and used a fan to clear the smoke from the garage. It appeared that the fire started from a pinched electric cord that was running rock tumbler. The owner said it was the first time he had used the device which he had bought new.
