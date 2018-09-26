After receiving a report from a local bank on Sept. 14, a Menomonie police officer met with an area resident who said she received a series of unusual phone calls and text messages that included implied threats from someone who accused her of taking money from their account. She also received screen shots of what appeared to be her bank account.
In addition, some unknown person used an app to make three large deposits totaling nearly $10,000, two of them made on Sept. 13 and the third on Sept. 14. The caller provided instructions on how to pay the money back with “cards”.
Through her bank, the woman learned that the deposits were counterfeit. She did not make any withdrawals from her account and didn’t lose any of her own money. She later learned that several numbers associated with the incident came from various places, include one from Bangladesh.
