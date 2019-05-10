The Menomonie Police Department Friday investigated a scrap of paper found at the Menomonie Middle School that had "what appears to be an inappropriate reference to a school shooter," according to a letter from the Menomonie School District to parents.
The department wrote in a Facebook post Friday: "There is nothing to suggest that there is an immediate or credible threat."
The "situation has been resolved and appropriate school discipline and legal measures are underway," district administrator Joe Zydowsky wrote in a letter to parents Friday.
The "intent of the writing was somewhat unclear," according to the letter.
Menomonie police investigated the incident Friday morning and stayed at the school throughout the day.
The district asked parents to talk about the incident with their children.
"We ask that all parents talk with their children this weekend to remind students of the serious consequences for making threats, which could include expulsion from school and legal charges from the criminal justice system," Zydowsky wrote. "Even though threats like these are becoming more common, please know that we will not let down our guard, and we will continue to keep the safety and security of our students and staff as our highest priority."
The district also urged students to report any concerning behavior in school or in the community.
Menomonie police asked residents to contact the department at 715-232-1283 or alert Menomonie Middle School Principal Bart Boettcher if they or their children have information about the incident.
Residents can also report information anonymously through the Dunn County Crime Stoppers Inc. Facebook page: https://urlzs.com/mREG7
