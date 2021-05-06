Police take subject into custody after standoff

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 4:02 p.m., the Chetek Police Department responded to a 911 call at 1203 W Banks Street for a subject that was acting strange and paranoid. As the Chetek Police Officer arrived on the scene a male subject, identified as Kevin Swartz, 35 of this address, told law enforcement that he had a gun, would shoot them and that he also had an explosive device in the house. Negotiations continued for about 30 minutes and the suspect came out with some sort of black device that he claimed was an explosive. The subject stated that if they got any closer, he would set off the explosive device.

The Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response team was called to the scene along with the Chetek Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin DNR. A perimeter was set up and nearby residences were evacuated.

Negotiations continued with the subject inside for several hours with the use of gas and other distraction devices to attempt to have the subject exit the residence. The subject refused to exit. The Barron/Rusk Team breached the residence and made contact with the suspect as he crawled into the ceiling. Negotiations continued with the team inside the residence until the subject fell through the ceiling and was taken into custody just before 10:00 p.m.