Three Menomonie homes were entered unlawfully in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Menomonie Police Department.
The department “is not ruling out the possibility” that the incidents are linked to several sexual assaults reported in the spring of 2017, according to a public safety alert on the department’s Facebook page sent out Monday afternoon.
The department also suspects the three incidents on Sunday are related.
On Sunday at 1:58 p.m., the department responded to a report of an unknown man entering a 2nd Street apartment that morning.
As the department was investigating, it received two more complaints of an unknown man entering residences Sunday morning on Broadway Street and 17th Avenue.
The incidents happened between 4:20 and 5 a.m., according to the department.
The suspect is described as a male of unknown ethnicity and age, approximately six feet tall, with slender build.
The department is continuing to investigate and urging anyone with information about the incidents to contact Investigator Kelly Pollock at 715-232-2198.
The department is also recommending city residents keep doors and windows locked at night, keep outdoor lights on and to call 911 if witnessing suspicious activity.