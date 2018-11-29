The Stepping Stones Food Pantry and Feed My People Food Bank are working together to provide a mobile food pantry that will act as a supplemental food source to families and individuals in rural Dunn County who have limited access to a food pantry in their immediate area.
"Pop-up pantries" will be offered on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the following locations and times:
- Sand Creek Arts Building (E9311 County Road I), 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
- Ridgeland Community Center (200 Diamond St.), 2-3 p.m.
Patrons are asked to bring their own bags or boxes.
