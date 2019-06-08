Positive Alternatives, a nonprofit service organization based in Wisconsin, has received grants to improve its Menomonie facility from Royal Credit Union and the Dunn County Community Foundation.
Positive Alternatives serves youth and families in Wisconsin and aims to equip at-risk youth and young adults with the social, emotional and developmental skills needed to flourish.
The agency has seen an increase in demand for mentoring and supervised visitation services, and aims to hire more staff members to meet the demand.
To do so, the agency must improve the Menomonie facility through remodeling and must purchase supplies for the staff and program.
Royal Credit Union’s contribution was made toward the remodel project. The remodel will add office and meeting spaces in the Menomonie building.
The Dunn County Community Foundation’s contribution is toward equipment for the project, including computers, desks, chairs, a printer and a copier.
Positive Alternatives plans to begin the facility improvement project this summer and will purchase the program and staff equipment this fall, with the goal of adding staff and increasing the ability to serve by the end of 2019.
