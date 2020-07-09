Potential exposure of COVID-19 reported for Knapp July 4 event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dunn County Health Department has reported potential COVID-19 exposure during an event in Knapp on the Fourth of July.

A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 had attended the Knapp Valley Riders Water Cross event and Fourth of July celebration while experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Potential exposure occurred from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 9:30-10:30 p.m. at this event, the health department said.

If you visited this event during these times and are experiencing symptoms, call your health care provider to get tested for COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, vomiting or new loss of taste or smell.

The health department will continue to alert the public of possible exposure of close contacts who are within six feet for 15 minutes of a confirmed case who are not able to be contacted or identified.

For the latest information visit the health department website or its Facebook page.