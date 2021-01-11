PPP Overview with Q&A to be held via Zoom

The new round of the PPP loans, as created by the recent Economic Aid Act, continues to prioritize millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $284 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses through March 31, 2021, and by allowing certain existing PPP borrowers to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan. Join us for a Zoom with Lisa Taylor, Outreach & Marketing Specialist with the SBA Wisconsin District, who will discuss the updates to the PPP loan application process (First Draw and Second Draw) and forgiveness process, and answer questions related to these changes. This is a great opportunity to have your questions answered about what happens after you have applied and any differences between this application round and the first.