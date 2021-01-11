 Skip to main content
PPP Overview with Q&A to be held via Zoom
PPP Overview with Q&A to be held via Zoom

The new round of the PPP loans, as created by the recent Economic Aid Act, continues to prioritize millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $284 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses through March 31, 2021, and by allowing certain existing PPP borrowers to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan. Join us for a Zoom with Lisa Taylor, Outreach & Marketing Specialist with the SBA Wisconsin District, who will discuss the updates to the PPP loan application process (First Draw and Second Draw) and forgiveness process, and answer questions related to these changes. This is a great opportunity to have your questions answered about what happens after you have applied and any differences between this application round and the first.

Topic: SBA Paycheck Protection Program Overview

Time: Jan 19, 2021 11:30 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Fee: FREE

Registration is not required

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81779093942?pwd=b1k1OHl5UCtzWUMrRmlPMmd5RVBDUT09

Meeting ID: 817 7909 3942

Passcode: 226339

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

