WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Melody Greenwood in diving and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Greenwood, Regan Smith, Kinsey Singerhouse and Kate Westphal each advanced to the Division 2 state meet with qualifying finishes at a sectional on Friday and Saturday.
"Menomonie did very well today. Almost every single swim was a time drop," Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said.
The Division 2 championships are on Friday at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
Greenwood placed fourth in diving on Friday with a score of 381.35. In swim events on Saturday, the 200 freestyle relay finished fifth in a time of one minute, 42.14 seconds.
"This season this relay looked great, however was seeded ninth in the sectional. This seeding motivated this team to swim their best and destroy the opponents on their heat, the slower of the two heats," Liljedahl said.
The relay team improved their time by about five seconds and is slightly more than a second slower than the program record.
The Mustangs finished with a score of 161 to take eighth place. Rhinelander (264) edged Rice Lake (263) for the sectional title.
Placing fifth in the 200 individual medley was Singerhouse. Her time of 2:22.45 was a little fewer than five seconds short of a qualifying time.
Greenwood was seventh in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.52, 0.23 short of advancing. Mia Smith was also seventh in diving (317.35).
Menomonie's 200 medley relay of Singerhouse, Molly Smith, Westphal and Greenwood placed eighth and was fewer than four seconds short of advancing.
In ninth was the 400 freestyle relay (Brown, Syanna Urriola, Mason, Regan Smith), while Molly Smith was 10th in the 100 breaststroke. In 11th was Shannon Mason (200 individual medley) Westphal (100 butterfly) and Regan Smith (100 freestyle). Smith also took 12th in the 50 freestyle as she set a personal best.
Singerhouse (100 backstroke) and Ashley Lewis (100 breaststroke) placed 13th and Westphal was 14th in the 100 freestyle. Madeline Bailey came in 16th in the 500 freestyle while Helayna Brown placed 18th in the both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Bailey was the only first-time sectional participant and she had 13 seconds dropped from her seed time.
Lewis (200 freestyle) and Urriola (100 butterfly) finished 19th.
