A Prescott woman convicted of abusing a child under the age of 10 was sentenced Friday in Dunn County Court to nine months in jail and three years of probation.
Callie Wilson, 27, was charged with two felonies, child abuse-intentionally cause harm and strangulation and suffocation.
A jury in October acquitted her of the strangulation and suffocation charge, but found her guilty on the child abuse charge.
According to a criminal complaint, a Menomonie police officer responded to a report in November 2017 of two abused children at a Dunn County elementary school.
A school employee said one student, who was 7 years old at the time, had multiple facial bruises.
The child told a Dunn County Human Services worker that Wilson “beats them up when she thinks the cops are coming,” according to the complaint.
The child said Wilson also hurt another child, who was 6 years old at the time, according to the complaint.
Wilson was ordered to pay $518 in court costs and to report to jail in Pierce or Dunn County by April 19.
Wilson was also charged in November 2017 with two misdemeanors, resisting or obstructing an officer and possessing THC.
In that case, she pleaded no contest Friday to possessing THC and was ordered to pay $443 in court costs.