On Nov. 8, Menomonie High School Drama will present the Wisconsin premiere of “Badger,” a play that centers on five unique women working in the Badger Ordnance Works ammunition plant during World War II. At the time the play is set in 1944, Badger was the largest ammunition plant in the world. Construction on the behemoth was announced in 1941. The United States government purchased nearly 10,000 acres of farmland between Baraboo and Sauk Prairie to house the facility, which manufactured explosive material during World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.
In preparation for the play, MHS Drama and the Dunn County Historical Society, will offer a special historical presentation focusing on the plant and on women who worked in it, or in others like it. The event will be held in the River Heights Elementary School library from 7:30-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. In addition to a short excerpt from the play itself, there will be two presenters.
Melissa Kneeland, Executive Director of Dunn County Historical Society, will present on “Working Women of World War II”. Additionally, Verlyn Mueller, curator and archivist for the Museum of Badger Army Ammunition in Prairie du Sac, will present on the plant itself. Mr. Mueller began working there in the 1960s during the Vietnam War. He is recognized as the foremost living expert on its history. The presentations will be followed by time for Q&A.
Menomonie High School Drama will present “Badger” on Nov. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and on Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in the Menomonie High School auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door. For further information on the presentation or the play, contact its director at: blaine_halverson@msd.k12.wi.us .
