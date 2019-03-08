Ken Johnson has been named chief medical officer and vice president of clinical operations for Prevea Health's Western Wisconsin service area, the company announced.
Johnson serves as the Vice President and Chief Physician Executive at Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Ill. There are six HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin, in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Green Bay, Sheboygan and Oconto Falls.
Prevea Health has more than 80 locations across northern, eastern and western Wisconsin and partners with all six HSHS hospitals across Wisconsin.
“Dr. Johnson has been instrumental in enhancing care coordination between Prevea physicians and the HSHS hospitals throughout the years, and we are honored to have him as part of the Prevea family,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO at Prevea.
Johnson will begin in the new role on May 20.
“I view this as a great opportunity to work directly with the providers in making Prevea the best place to give care and the best place to get care," Johnson said.
