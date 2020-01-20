Residents in Menomonie, nearby communities in need of MRI will now have another option closer to home as Prevea Health is now offering MRI at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center, 2919 Stout Road.
MRI services are provided in a mobile unit, which travels to both health center campuses in partnership with Shared Medical Technology. The unit is staffed by an accredited MRI technologist and images are read by board-certified radiologists at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Similar to receiving MRI in a hospital setting, services offered in the mobile unit are billable to insurance.
You have free articles remaining.
“Patients who receive MRI in our mobile unit are able to receive the same high-quality care and comfort as they would in a hospital setting, all while avoiding unnecessary travel ,” said Marlene Miller, Executive Director of Diagnostic Imaging at Prevea Health. “This is much more convenient for our patients and we are proud to be able to offer it to the Menomonie and Ladysmith communities.”
MRI, or Magnetic Resonance Imaging, provides detailed images of soft-tissue, organs and vessels within the body. Radiologists and physicians use MRI to navigate a variety of conditions such as back, joint and extremity pain, and to diagnose a variety of diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and tumors. To learn more about mobile MRI services offered by Prevea Health, in partnership with Shared Medical Technology, please visit: www.prevea.com/mri
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.