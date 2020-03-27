Prevea Health offers free online screenings for COVID-19
Prevea Health is offering free online screening for COVID-19.

When visiting Prevea Virtual Care (prevea.com/virtualcare) patients will have their symptoms accessed and be provided information about the virus. If more care is needed patients will be provided directions about testing and follow-up care.

You don’t need to be an established Prevea patient to used Prevea Virtual Care.

Those will symptoms should stay home and used the online virtual care tool or call (715) 717-4582 for a free assessment.

Prevea Virtual Care can also be used for other health conditions, allowing patients to stay in the comfort of their homes. Most virtual care visits for other health conditions are $35.

