Prevea Health partners with Jacob's Well Church for vaccination clinic

EAU CLAIRE – Prevea Health is partnering with Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie to launch a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning Monday, February 1.
“We are grateful to Jacob’s Well Church for its partnership on this historic and life-saving effort that will help to protect our community members from COVID-19,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.
The Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all community members eligible for the vaccine under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Currently, frontline health care personnel, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel and adults ages 65 and older can make an appointment for vaccination. For the latest on who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, Prevea Health encourages everyone to regularly check the DHS website at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.
Appointments are required for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church. Prevea encourages patients and members of the public to create a MyPrevea account at myprevea.com as this is where vaccine scheduling is available.
You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account or to receive a vaccine at the Prevea community vaccination location. You can also visit www.prevea.com/vaccine for additional information or call 1-833-344-4373 for assistance. Appointment availability is dependent on the available vaccine supply that is provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.