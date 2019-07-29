Prevea Health announced it will open a new health center, located at 2919 Stout Rd. in Menomonie in early 2020.
The current Prevea Menomonie Health Center provides family medicine, women’s care, lab and X-ray services, but starting in the new year, Prevea will relocate those services to the new Prevea Menomonie Health Center, where additional services, including urgent care and occupational health care, will be offered.
Construction is currently underway for the approximately 13,000 square feet center, which will allow for the addition of the new services, enhanced patient care and future growth.
“We are proud to be a part of Menonomie, to serve the health care needs of this wonderful community,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO at Prevea Health. “This new location will allow us to better serve our patients and provide the resources needed to serve the health care needs of Menomonie well into the future.”
Urgent care at the new Prevea Menomonie Health Center will be available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday and holidays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Urgent care offers people with minor injuries and illnesses convenient access to high-quality health care – with the option to walk in, or reserve an appointment ahead of time through Prevea’s Save My Spot feature.
