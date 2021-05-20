Prevea, HSHS hospitals launching mobile 3-D mammography unit

The mobile mammography unit is equipped with mammography technology that has the capability to provide 3-D and/or digital images. It also features two changing rooms and a waiting room and is staffed by a registered mammography technologist.

“Mammograms provide us an X-ray image of the breast, which can help us detect any tumors or other abnormalities,” said Megan Bauer, mobile imaging coordinator at Prevea Health. “They play a key role in the detection of breast cancer, the second most common cancer among women. If we can catch cancer early with a mammogram, it is likely more treatable. Mammograms can even help us detect some forms of cancer before they develop.”

All women should talk with their health care provider about the appropriate timing for screening mammograms, especially women who are age 40 or at high-risk. A schedule will be based upon an individual’s health. At age 40, any woman may wish to begin regular screening mammograms. By age 45, women should have a screening mammogram and continue to have one at least every other year.

The mobile mammography unit was purchased with funds that were donated by private donors to the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation and the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation - the philanthropic, charitable arm of the HSHS hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.

“As part of a nonprofit health care system, we rely on donations to help us enhance the care our hospitals provide,” said Bobbi Giles, HSHS Sacred Heart/St. Joseph’s Foundation Director. “We are immensely grateful to the donors who made the purchase of the mobile mammography unit possible and are honored to partner with Prevea Health to deploy it into communities throughout the Chippewa Valley.”

