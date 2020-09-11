Professor co-authors textbook on diversity

“Taking an intersectional approach, it explores how categories of difference such as race, social class, gender, religion and sexual orientation shape family life,” Karis added.

“Developing cultural awareness and cultural responsiveness is essential for students who will be working directly with individuals and families. They need to become more consciously aware of their own cultural upbringing in order to see others more clearly. Having conversations about these topics is often a stretch for students, stirring up challenging emotions and previously unexamined social conditioning. Dr. Newsom’s text — and classroom presence and skill — offers guidance and support for this essential learning journey,” Karis said.

Professor Markie Twist, from the HDFS department, was excited to delve into the book.

“This book fills a gap that has existed in the undergraduate training literature in the human development and family studies field,” Twist said. “Indeed, while there have been textbooks focused on an introduction to family life education, as well as textbooks focused on cultural diversity in working with family systems, there has not been a comprehensive textbook focused on the integration of these two areas until now.