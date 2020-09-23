Questions sought for candidate forums

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Chippewa Valley Chapter of the League of Women Voters are soliciting questions from area residents for candidates running for state Senate and Assembly races to be used in upcoming online forum events.

“Candidate forums seem particularly appropriate and needed at this time when opportunities for candidates to share their views with voters are so limited,” said Susan Hall, a vice-president of the local League.

“The League of Women Voters has a long history of providing voters an opportunity to acquaint themselves with candidates’ views and priorities in a fair and non-partisan setting,” Hall said. “LWV guidelines for candidate forums are time-tested and transparent and we have an experienced moderator.”

The organization plans to use Zoom Webinar, and to offer registration opportunities for members of the public to attend. Forums will also be streamed on Facebook Live. “We have had a very successful experience with a Zoom forum; the webinar technology will be very similar,” Hall said.

The candidates invited to the forums, tentatively planned for early October, are:

Senate District 10—Patty Schachtner (I), Democrat, and Rob Stafsholt, Republican.