Quill, restored, returns to its perch atop Bowman Hall at UW-Stout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A high, shining symbol of the belief that education is a way forward for the people of Wisconsin and beyond has returned to the campus of University of Wisconsin-Stout.

The quill, which sits atop Bowman Hall, 135 feet above campus and downtown Menomonie, was reinstalled Thursday, April 23.

The 122-year-old weathervane was removed for restoration Aug. 27, 2019, as part of an $8.95 million state-approved building project.

“The quill is such a visible and memorable part of Bowman Hall. People know it and understand its importance and history in the community,” said Mike Bowman, project manager for Facilities Management at UW-Stout.

Bowman Hall, with its brick Clock Tower and bells, was built by university founder James Huff Stout, who also was a state senator. He was a strong believer in education, symbolized by the replica of a traditional writing instrument, topped with a molded copper flame or torch, at the most visible point of his building.

The quill should stand for many more decades to come, thanks to the efforts of contractor Building Restoration Corp. of Roseville, Minn. The quill’s two copper plates were patched, shored up with a new skeleton and resoldered at the top seam, said Dan McPhillips, Sheet Metal Shop manager with BRC.