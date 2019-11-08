Quilters of northwest Wisconsin are encouraged to submit their quilts for the exhibit “Quilts of the Pinery.”
An resident of the area stretching from Menomonie to Bayfield can enter a quilt for the show. The show will occur Feb. 9, 2020 at Rassbach Museum’s Holtby Hall in Menomonie.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Entries cost $10 per quilt. Each entry will include a free three day pass to the museum and Fulton’s Workshop. Entries are due Jan. 31, 2020. Details and contact information can be found on the Dunn County Historical Society’s website (www.dunnhistory.org).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.