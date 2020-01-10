{{featured_button_text}}

Quilters of northwest Wisconsin are encouraged to submit their quilts for the exhibit “Quilts of the Pinery.”

An resident of the area stretching from Menomonie to Bayfield can enter a quilt for the show. The show will occur Feb. 9 at Rassbach Museum’s Holtby Hall in Menomonie.

Entries cost $10 per quilt. Each entry will include a free three day pass to the museum and Fulton’s Workshop. Entries are due Jan. 31. Details and contact information can be found on the Dunn County Historical Society’s website (www.dunnhistory.org).

