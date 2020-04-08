Radio emergency service group receives grant from Dunn Energy Cooperative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dunn County Amateur Radio Emergency Service/Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service has purchased new equipment with the help of a grant.

"The Power of Change" grant from Dunn Energy Cooperative allowed ARES/RACES to replace its aging radio repeater located on a tower in Menomonie. The repeater is used by the group to achieve communications throughout the county.

“It’s the support of Dunn Energy members who participate in Operation Round Up that make donations to worthwhile causes, like the Dunn County ARES group, possible," Jolene Neisius, director of member and employee engagement at Dunn Energy Cooperative said. "When many people come together to donate their spare change, we can do great things. We were honored to be able to support this group of volunteers who make our community safer.

The group, led by emergency coordinator Jeff Wait and assistant emergency coordinators Bryan Moris and Jason Spetz, works directly with the National Weather Service out of Chanhassen, Minn. to provide storm spotter services in Dunn County.

In addition, the group volunteers their time and personal communications equipment to provide additional or backup communications in times of crisis. ARES/RACES also provides primary communications for special events.