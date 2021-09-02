Rassbach Museum hosts Vietnam War exhibit in September

The Rassbach Heritage Museum will host ‘Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name,” a traveling exhibit created by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, Wisconsin Public Radio, and Wisconsin Public Television, opening September 4. The exhibit features a photo for each of the 1,161 Wisconsinites officially listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The exhibit also includes additional photos for names that are listed on The Highground Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Neillsville, Wis.
Wisconsin Remembers is a tribute to lost life and lost potential and is presented in partnership with the Dunn County Veterans Service Office. “We are excited to be partnering with the Dunn County Veterans Service Office to bring this exhibit to the museum” says Melissa Kneeland, Executive Director of the Dunn County Historical Society. “We are continuing to work on representing the many experiences of county residents, and although we have preserved a great many stories and artifacts from WWII, the story of our Vietnam veterans is not as well represented in our collections. With this exhibit we hope to bring a focus to the Dunn County experience of the war, and make a space for veterans and community members to remember it.”
The photos were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin. Friends and family of those who were killed in Vietnam submitted photos, but so did students, teachers and others who simply wanted to put a face to the names listed on the Wall in Washington, D.C. The images help tell the story of the men and women who are listed on the Wall as part of a new Education Center the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is building on the National Mall.
The exhibit will be on display at the Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum from Sept. 4 – 26, 2021 during regular hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. There will be early showings exclusively for veterans from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 and Sept. 18. The Museum is located in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park.
A panel speaker event will be held on Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. in the Rassbach Museum's Holtby Hall (subject to change with Covid-19 response).