The Rassbach Heritage Museum, open all year in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park, has opened four new exhibits.
“Making Meaning” is a collaborative project. The Rassbach Museum, Eau Claire’s Chippewa Valley Museum and the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire teamed up to create exhibits both here in Menomonie and at CVM.
Every artifact leads its own life, intersecting with people who built, bought, cherished, sold, or salvaged it. Its function and form is forever being altered and reimagined to meet changing human needs, whether it is fresh off the factory floor, rusting in the garage, or tenderly held in a box of keepsakes.
For “Making Meaning,” UWEC students selected from the Rassbach and CVM collections. They used these objects to create exhibits from conception to installation over the course of a semester.
An object can tell many stories, but the students highlighted one. The stories the exhibit tells are stories that its student curators decided upon. Although we don’t typically stop to think about it, that’s how all exhibits work.
“Oddfellows” is also a collaboration. All of the artifacts belong to the Downsville Community Museum.
Downsville folks — notably Luisa Fumigalli — wrote text and arranged the exhibit, while the Rassbach Museum provided the actual space and designed and produced the accompanying text panels.
This is giving DCM a “winter” space to interpret one of its important stories — the Downsville museum is in the old Oddfellows Hall — since DCM isn’t open at this time of year. But Rassbach Museum director Frank Smoot also sees it as the start of something bigger.
“We would love if people and organizations all over the county would come in and take over this ‘community gallery,’ as I think of it,” Smoot said. “We don’t want to tell every story for other people; we want people to tell their own stories for themselves. And now we have a space to do it.
“We were thrilled and honored that the Downsville Community Museum is our inaugural partner, but anyone who has and idea for an exhibit, come on down and let’s talk.”
“On the Farm,” the Rassbach’s compact new farming exhibit, examines what it means for a family to live and work on the land, and in rural communities. Through artifacts, photographs, quotations, and interactives, visitors gain an almost first-hand insight into the social, economic, and cultural framework of farms and their surrounding communities.
“One of the things that’s always been interesting to me has been to try and make an exhibit with as many quotations – that is, as much ‘testimony’ – as possible, with as little as possible of historians blathering on about what you should think and feel,” Smoot said. “So the text in this exhibit runs almost entirely on the quotations of actual Dunn County farm-family members – husbands, wives, and their kids.”
A challenge of mounting a farming exhibit here in Dunn County is that there’s a 6,000-square-foot exhibit on farm life just down the road at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire.
“It’s always interesting having several museums in an area, because so often the same topics and themes – in our area, farming or logging or rivers – are important to everyone in the area,” Smoot said “What you have to do is find a way to tell your story that complements the other exhibits visitors might see, but that doesn’t feel like a copy. I don’t think anyone would confuse our exhibit with Eau Claire’s.”
The exhibit features a seed identification interactive for kids, developed by educator Melissa Kneeland, and an activity table that serves as a play-space for kids of all ages.
They’ll be able to populate their own farm with folk-art-style animals, and maybe have the chance learn a little something about farming on the sly.
Finally, “Curious Machines” stretches out in the long hallway connecting the Rassbach Museum to Fulton’s Workshop, a hands-on gallery that opened in 2018.
The exhibit features machines from the collection that don’t go on exhibit very often — and that do jobs that seem curious now. For example, one machine fastened buttons to high-button shoes, and another was used by shoe salespeople to X-ray customers’ feet.
“Machines help people do things,” Smoot said. “And what people want and need to do changes over time. We don’t cut a lot of tobacco around here any more, and we don’t cut ice from Lake Menomin to use in our home iceboxes. Machines like these help tell us where we’ve been and how far we’ve come to get here today.”
The Rassbach Museum is open 11 a.m.—5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and kids 5-17 and free for veterans, active-duty service personnel and teachers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.